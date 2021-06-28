Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 27,961 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $367.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

