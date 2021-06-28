Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,010 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after acquiring an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

