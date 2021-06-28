Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 62,553 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,553 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.25% of Steven Madden worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO opened at $44.68 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

