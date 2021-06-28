Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 216,039 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 230.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,039 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $4,556,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,146. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

MASS stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MASS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 908 Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

