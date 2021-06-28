Nicholas Company Inc. Takes $26.72 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 107,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,718,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders sold a total of 25,442 shares of company stock worth $6,294,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.26. 10,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.32 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

