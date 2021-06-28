Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 2,740 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.12% of PTC worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PTC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.