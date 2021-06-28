Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 257,260 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 979,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,260 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 1.4% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $77,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,410. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

