Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 125,335 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.94. 72,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,642. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

