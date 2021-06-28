Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PerkinElmer worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $153.55. 3,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

