Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $52,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $400.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,553. The company has a market cap of $377.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $286.61 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

