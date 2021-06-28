Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) PT Raised to GBX 900 at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:NFC opened at GBX 988 ($12.91) on Thursday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52 week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 988 ($12.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 863.87. The stock has a market cap of £915.19 million and a PE ratio of -179.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

