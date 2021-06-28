NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

NREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

