NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 34,539 shares.The stock last traded at $331.33 and had previously closed at $330.98.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth $1,017,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $9,121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 219.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Company Profile (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

