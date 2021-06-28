New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 557.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,040 shares of company stock worth $3,461,744. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

TMDX opened at $33.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $933.14 million, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

