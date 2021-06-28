New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth $346,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $42.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 945,724 shares of company stock worth $30,102,537 and have sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

