New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.
Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth $346,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $42.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 945,724 shares of company stock worth $30,102,537 and have sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
