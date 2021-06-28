New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.89. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CENX. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.