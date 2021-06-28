New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $874,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

