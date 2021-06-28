New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $713,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.57.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.