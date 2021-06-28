New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of National HealthCare worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.24.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

