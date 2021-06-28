New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

NCBS opened at $71.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $703.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

