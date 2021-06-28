New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.4% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.15 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18.

