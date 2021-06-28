New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) VP Timothy F. Shea Sells 10,001 Shares

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,296,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

