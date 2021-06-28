New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of New Jersey Resources worth $63,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,891,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $40.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

