Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 299,914 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,623,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,914 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $42,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.13 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

