Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $36,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $278.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,141.08 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

