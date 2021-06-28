Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $40,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $316.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

