Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 8,085 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $35,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 29,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,519,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $109.85 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.01.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

