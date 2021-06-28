NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

