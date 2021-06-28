Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $126.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.63. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,758,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.