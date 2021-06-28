Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NKTR opened at $17.27 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

