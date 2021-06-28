Needham & Company LLC Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $85.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $66.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $9,974,158. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 226,600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.