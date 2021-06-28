Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $16.66 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and $1.04 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00039528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005722 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003195 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,989,258 coins and its circulating supply is 17,603,328 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

