Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $11.14

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $10.79. Navigator shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 472 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Navigator alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $592.48 million, a P/E ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Navigator by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Navigator by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.