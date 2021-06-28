National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Vision by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,326,000 after acquiring an additional 100,836 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of EYE opened at $50.85 on Monday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

