National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,838 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $97,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 388,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.89 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

