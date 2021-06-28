National Pension Service Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Booking were worth $126,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.66 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,323.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

