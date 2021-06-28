National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Stryker were worth $107,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $263.00 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $172.35 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.