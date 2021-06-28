National Pension Service Has $188.18 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

National Pension Service increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,467 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $188,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.