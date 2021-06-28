National Pension Service Has $117.22 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

National Pension Service raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 214,241 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of General Motors worth $117,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 154.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

