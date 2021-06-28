National Pension Service Buys 33,567 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $167,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $248.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

