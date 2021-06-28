National Pension Service Acquires 23,942 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $89,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,003 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

ADI opened at $167.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

