National Bankshares Downgrades Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares lowered shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective (up from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$739.49 million and a P/E ratio of -123.61. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.17.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -472.22%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

