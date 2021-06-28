Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several analysts have commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

