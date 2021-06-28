Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Landstar System worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $160.60 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.17 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

