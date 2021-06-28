Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exelon by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

