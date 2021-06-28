Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SLM by 121.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

SLM opened at $20.53 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

