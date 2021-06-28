Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Regal Beloit worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 5.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBC opened at $132.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $159.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

