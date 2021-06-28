Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,905 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,265 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,850,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,212 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

