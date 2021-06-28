Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

UL opened at $59.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.64. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

