Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 4.49. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.